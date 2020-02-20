BUSINESS

Agha Steel ARCON launches Pakistan’s 1st European ARC Furnace Technology Steel

Agha Steel

KARACHI – Agha Steel Industries Ltd (ASIL) has maintained a legacy of providing most durable, consistent and incomparable products and services surpassing the international standards. In continuation of its legacy by introducing a revolutionary, world-acclaimed Deformed Steel Bars “ARCON” exclusively made through European Electric Arc Furnace Technology, the one of its kind in Pakistan. 

In tandem with the launch, Agha Steel Industries Ltd has taken the initiative of contributing significant value to the improvement and beautification of the Metropolis on account of the Season 5 of the PSL tournament beginning from  20th of February 2020. 

The official launch ceremony was inaugurated by the Commissioner Karachi, Mr. Iftikhar Shalwani and CEO, Agha Steel Industries Ltd, Mr. Hussain Agha at the FTC triangle, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal on 19th of February 2020 to mark the auspicious addition. Upon the subject, the Commissioner had this to say: “It brings me great joy in endorsing Agha Steel Industries Ltd endeavor to beautify the city by bring the PSL energy to life and heightening the glory of our great Nation.”   

ASIL CEO Hussain Agha concluded his statement by declaring:

“It is a matter of great honor to present Pakistan’s 1st European ARC Furnace Technology Steel at the occasion of PSL 2020. It is with this benevolent intent that Agha Steel hopes to give back to the community as a testament to our commitment to serving the nation with the finest quality steel available to the best of our abilities as we believe Values are stronger than Steel.”

