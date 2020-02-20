Imran Ahmed Siddiqui
PAKISTAN

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Appoint High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

KARACHI – High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presented his credentials to Honourable Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in an elegant ceremony held at the Presidential Palace (Banga Bhaban) this afternoon. While presenting his credentials,

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, conveyed to the President the greetings and good wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the cordial ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The President warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, felicitated him on his appointment and assured him his full cooperation and support in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities.

President fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan in 2011 as Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament and hoped that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh will further grow in the years ahead.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Masood Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mrs. Imrana Siddiqui and Mr. Kashif Jameel, Counsellor, High Commission for Pakistan, Dhaka.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

DG ISPR
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan retains right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self-defense: ISPR

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

RAWALPINDI – Inter Services Public Relations says Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self-defense. Rejecting Indian claims about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 and use of F-16 in air battle on 27th of February, the ISPR in a statement said the event of 27 Feb is part of history […]
PAKISTAN

By-elections on NA-247, PS-III Karachi, PK-71 Peshawar to be held tomorrow

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: By-elections for National Assembly seat NA-247 Karachi, Sindh Assembly seat PS-111 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-71 will be held tomorrow (Oct 21). Election Commission has finalized all necessary arrangements to hold the elections in a peaceful manner. NA-247 was vacated by President Arif Alvi while PS-111 was vacated by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Charges of Rigging, Intimidation Mar Pakistan Campaign

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD — As Pakistan prepares to make history Wednesday by electing a third straight civilian government, rights activists, analysts and candidates say the campaign has been among its dirtiest ever, imperiling the country’s wobbly transition to democratic rule. The campaign has been characterized by “blatant, aggressive and unabashed attempts to manipulate” the outcome, with media being […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.