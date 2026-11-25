Actress Hina Khan takes charge as General Secretary Lahore of the Syed Noor Film Federation.

Hina Khan pledges to support the development and revival of Pakistan’s film industry

Actress Hina Khan has taken charge as General Secretary Lahore of the Film Federation established under the leadership of renowned film director Syed Noor.

Following her appointment, Hina Khan and her delegation held a meeting with Malik Yaqub Noor, Patron-in-Chief of the Film Federation.

The meeting focused on the current state of Pakistan’s film industry. Participants discussed its development, revival and challenges. They also highlighted the problems faced by artists and other industry professionals.

Hina Khan Pledges Support for Film Industry

Speaking at the meeting, Hina Khan pledged to work for the development and revival of the Pakistani film industry.

She said she would use all her abilities to strengthen the industry under Syed Noor’s leadership.

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Hina described Pakistan’s film industry as a valuable cultural asset. She stressed that artists and film personalities must work together to support its progress.

Film Federation Welcomes New Appointment

Malik Yaqub Noor congratulated Hina Khan on assuming her new responsibility.

He expressed confidence in her talent, experience and dedication. He also hoped she would make the Film Federation more active and contribute to the industry’s development.

The appointment reflects the federation’s efforts to bring industry professionals together and support the revival of Pakistani cinema.

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