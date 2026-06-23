ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad on Tuesday, where both sides discussed regional developments, peace efforts and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on exchanging views on regional security and ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian acknowledged Pakistan’s role in supporting dialogue and reducing regional tensions. He appreciated Islamabad’s constructive engagement and described Pakistan’s approach as responsible during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

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The Iranian president also recognised Pakistan’s continued efforts to encourage peaceful solutions and strengthen understanding among regional stakeholders.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability and stressed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement to address shared challenges.

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and maintain close consultations on matters of mutual interest.

The leaders also reaffirmed their shared objective of advancing regional peace, economic prosperity and long-term stability through cooperation and continued engagement.