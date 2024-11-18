Saudi Arabia has executed over 100 foreign nationals this year, including 21 from Pakistan, according to reports.

The latest execution, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, involved a Yemeni national convicted of drug smuggling in the Najran region.

This year’s total of 101 executions marks a significant rise compared to previous years, where the figures were considerably lower—34 foreign nationals executed annually in both 2022 and 2023.

The country has a legal system based on Sharia law (Islamic law), and the death penalty is typically applied for serious offenses. The method of execution in Saudi Arabia is beheading by sword.

The European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) has indicated that these numbers represent an unprecedented level of executions of foreigners rights organizations have condemned Saudi Arabia’s use of the death penalty as excessive, particularly as the kingdom aims to improve its international image to attract tourism and investment

In 2023, Saudi Arabia was noted for having the third-highest number of executions globally, following China and Iran.

So far this year, 274 executions have been carried out, with a significant portion related to drug offenses.

Foreign defendants often face greater challenges in securing fair trials, raising concerns about the legal processes they encounter.

The ESOHR has highlighted that many of these foreign nationals are victims of larger drug trafficking networks, complicating their legal situations from arrest through execution.