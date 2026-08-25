Business leaders, diplomats and intellectuals gather in Karachi to honour Nicolas Galey and Alexis Chahtahtinsky for strengthening Pakistan-France ties.

KARACHI: Patron-in-Chief Ikram Sehgal hosted a farewell reception in honour of French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey and Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky, as the two diplomats concluded their respective assignments in Pakistan.

The gathering brought together members of the diplomatic community, business leaders, academics, intellectuals and prominent citizens. Guests paid tribute to the diplomats and acknowledged their efforts to strengthen Pakistan-France relations during their tenure.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In his remarks, Ikram Sehgal appreciated the services of Galey and Chahtahtinsky and highlighted the broad scope of relations between Pakistan and France.

He noted that bilateral ties extend beyond government contacts and include trade, investment, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

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Sehgal also praised both diplomats for maintaining engagement with Pakistan’s business and intellectual communities. Their efforts, he said, helped promote greater understanding between people in the two countries.

Galey Reflects on Pakistan Tenure

Ambassador Nicolas Galey spoke warmly about his time in Pakistan and thanked the people of the country for their hospitality and friendship.

He recalled meetings with Pakistani leaders, government officials, business representatives, academics and civil society members. These interactions, he said, gave him a deeper appreciation of Pakistan’s people, culture and potential.

Galey also stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in bilateral relations. During his tenure, France and Pakistan continued cooperation in areas including education, trade, investment, public health and development.

He expressed confidence that ties between the two countries would continue to expand in the coming years.

Consul General Recalls Karachi

Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky also reflected on his years in Karachi, recalling the warmth and affection he received from the city’s residents.

He highlighted his engagement with the Pakistan-France Business Alliance, business community and cultural institutions. These interactions contributed to efforts to strengthen commercial and cultural links between French and Pakistani stakeholders.

A Farewell Marked by Friendship

Sehgal said diplomatic assignments eventually come to an end, but the friendships and relationships built during such postings can continue for years.

He expressed hope that Galey and Chahtahtinsky would remain ambassadors of goodwill for Pakistan and France in their future assignments.

The evening concluded with expressions of gratitude and warm wishes for the diplomats’ future endeavours, reflecting the enduring personal, cultural and diplomatic links between Pakistan and France.

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