October 11, 2026

India’s Cockroach Janta Party Leaders Released After Protest Crackdown

Web Desk October 11, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders were released by a Delhi court after detention, as opposition groups vowed to continue protests over India’s voter-roll revision

Cockroach Janta Party leaders after their release in New Delhi following protest-related detentions

Cockroach Janta Party leaders following their release after detention ahead of protests in New Delhi on October 11, 2026

NEW DELHI: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of India’s youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and two other party leaders were released on Sunday, a day after being detained ahead of a major protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Ratna Singh, the party’s lawyer, said the three leaders were released by an executive magistrate’s court. Their release was conditional on maintaining peace for one year.

Dipke and the other leaders were detained after arriving in New Delhi from Mumbai. The detentions came amid a wider security operation to prevent a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Thousands Detained Ahead of Protest

The CJP said thousands of protesters were detained before Saturday’s planned demonstration. The protest followed weeks of opposition mobilisation over allegations of misconduct during a nationwide revision of voter lists.

The demonstration aimed to demand the resignation of the ECI chief over the revision process. Indian media reports said more than 133 million names had been removed from electoral rolls.

Election authorities have said the exercise was intended to remove duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries. However, critics allege that the process has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, and could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ECI has rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

PSX Weekly Review: KSE-100 Falls 1,066 Points as Oil Prices Top $100

Opposition Condemns Detentions

Saturday’s detentions drew criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the government of suppressing dissent.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva called for the immediate and unconditional release of people it described as arbitrarily detained in New Delhi.

The CJP and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have vowed to continue their protests despite the crackdown.

Gandhi said his Congress party and young people across India would return to the streets in large numbers on Monday. He also warned that further government action could intensify anger among young people and students.

The dispute over voter-list revisions and the detention of protesters has intensified political tensions in India, with opposition groups continuing to demand accountability from the country’s election authorities.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Lisa Herring of the Rotary Club of Kerrville, Texas, selected as Rotary International Director for 2028–2030.

Rotary International: Lisa Herring Selected as Director for 2028–2030

Web Desk October 10, 2026
Donald Trump comments on the proposed livestream of Nidal Hasan’s execution

Trump Questions Livestream Plan for Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

Web Desk October 10, 2026
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier returns to San Diego after a 321-day deployment.

USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After Record 321-Day Deployment

Web Desk October 9, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com