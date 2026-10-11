Cockroach Janta Party leaders following their release after detention ahead of protests in New Delhi on October 11, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders were released by a Delhi court after detention, as opposition groups vowed to continue protests over India’s voter-roll revision

NEW DELHI: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of India’s youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and two other party leaders were released on Sunday, a day after being detained ahead of a major protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Ratna Singh, the party’s lawyer, said the three leaders were released by an executive magistrate’s court. Their release was conditional on maintaining peace for one year.

Dipke and the other leaders were detained after arriving in New Delhi from Mumbai. The detentions came amid a wider security operation to prevent a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Thousands Detained Ahead of Protest

The CJP said thousands of protesters were detained before Saturday’s planned demonstration. The protest followed weeks of opposition mobilisation over allegations of misconduct during a nationwide revision of voter lists.

The demonstration aimed to demand the resignation of the ECI chief over the revision process. Indian media reports said more than 133 million names had been removed from electoral rolls.

Election authorities have said the exercise was intended to remove duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries. However, critics allege that the process has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, and could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ECI has rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

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Opposition Condemns Detentions

Saturday’s detentions drew criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the government of suppressing dissent.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva called for the immediate and unconditional release of people it described as arbitrarily detained in New Delhi.

The CJP and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have vowed to continue their protests despite the crackdown.

Gandhi said his Congress party and young people across India would return to the streets in large numbers on Monday. He also warned that further government action could intensify anger among young people and students.

The dispute over voter-list revisions and the detention of protesters has intensified political tensions in India, with opposition groups continuing to demand accountability from the country’s election authorities.

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