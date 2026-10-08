10th National Road Cycling Championship 2026 to Begin in Karachi

Cyclists compete in the 10th National Road Cycling Championship 2026 in Karachi.

The 10th National Road Cycling Championship 2026 will begin in Karachi on October 9, bringing together cyclists from across Pakistan.

The three-day championship is being organized by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF). Meanwhile, cyclists will compete in Men’s, Women’s, Junior, Para-Cycling and Masters categories.

The championship will start at 9:00 a.m. on October 9 at Bahria Town Karachi. In addition, competitions in various categories will continue until October 11.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution will take place at 4:00 p.m. on October 11. At the ceremony, successful cyclists will receive medals and souvenirs.

Cyclists From Across Pakistan

Teams from the Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad will compete.

In addition, cyclists from various institutions and teams will take part. These include Kareng Aidak and the Pakistan Cycling Academy.

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The Pakistan Cycling Federation has also introduced an Open Masters category. As a result, local cyclists from Karachi and other areas will have an opportunity to compete at the national level.

Para-Cycling Gets Special Inclusion

Para-Cycling will also feature prominently in this year’s championship. Through this category, cyclists with disabilities will have an opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level.

Meanwhile, the federation has arranged accommodation and other essential facilities at Bahria Town Karachi. These arrangements will support cyclists and officials arriving from different parts of the country.

Sponsors Support Championship

Metro Habib Bank is supporting the championship as a sponsor. Furthermore, the Special Olympics Sindh Cycling Association, SSGC, Bahria Town Karachi and other organizations are cooperating with the organizers.

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said national-level sporting events are important for engaging young people in positive activities.

According to Shah, continued sporting activities can provide young athletes with opportunities to develop their skills and compete at the national level.

He also appealed to media organizations across Pakistan to provide comprehensive coverage of the championship. He said media support can help promote national sports and highlight the achievements of Pakistani cyclists.

Finally, the Pakistan Cycling Federation thanked participating institutions, sponsors, media representatives and members of the cycling community for their support.

The federation expressed confidence that the 10th National Road Cycling Championship 2026 would be successfully held in Karachi.

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