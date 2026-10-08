Bahrain Foreign Minister Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on October 8, 2026.

The meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and Pakistan-Bahrain defence and security cooperation.

Pakistan-Bahrain Defence Cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bahrain. He said the relationship rests on shared values and mutual respect.

The Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation. He placed particular emphasis on defence and security.

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Dr. Al Zayani appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Bahraini foreign minister also expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

The meeting reflected the continued focus of both countries on closer defence, security and bilateral ties.

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