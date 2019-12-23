10th Junior Leader’s Conference Kick Starts in Karachi

KARACHI – The three-day 10th Junior Leader’s Conference (JLC) has begun with a grand inauguration to empower teenagers with leadership skills, confidence and exposure, at Dream World Resort today. An annual event facilitated by the School of Leadership (SoL) for the past nine years, Junior Leader’s Conference brings together 200 youngsters between the ages of 13 and 16 years from across Pakistan.

Hailing from various rural and urban areas and different socio-economic backgrounds, these young people are brought together under one roof over three days in an environment that is conducive to the discovery of self through different skill-based workshops.





The theme for the 10th Junior Leaders Conference is Transformers – Gen-Z Leaders and focuses on instilling the transforming abilities in teenagers based on character, confidence and community during the 3-day journey. Day 1 of the conference primarily focused on Character Building. The day started with registrations as the participants arrived to the venue. In the grand inauguration with the representatives from the Cause Partner organizations, Waqar Ali, CEO at School of Leadership said “Teenagers are like free birds, and with Junior Leaders Conference, we are hoping to provide them a space to explore the heights, and learn how to lead.”





Shireen Naqvi, Founder of School of Leadership said, “Teenagers are ready to lead! Today’s young people are the most diverse, connected generation in history. They have incredible aspirations for themselves, their communities and the world. JLC is providing them a platform where they can turn themselves into great aspirations for others.”

In a session about Human Mind on day one; Anmol Zehra, added, “You can be as careful as possible and you still will have tears or anger at times, and these emotions are to be let out. JLC provides a platform to these kids to be themselves and grow into emotionally intelligent and skilled people.”

The first day ended with a grand dinner where kids were also taught through subconscious learning how to think about others before themselves. The day was wrapped up at night with kids reflecting upon themselves and their identities.

Like this: Like Loading...