The announcement of Budget 2026 has triggered discussions across Pakistan’s business community. Shortly after the finance minister presented the federal budget, leading representatives of Karachi’s business sector gathered to share their initial assessment.

Moreover, the event highlighted how Budget 2026 could affect businesses, taxation policies, and economic activity. Industry leaders stated that the private sector would closely evaluate the proposed measures in the coming days.

Zubair Motiwala Discusses Budget 2026

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala addressed a press conference on Friday following the finance minister’s budget speech.

During the media interaction, Motiwala reportedly shared the business community’s preliminary observations regarding Budget 2026. He emphasized the importance of policies that support economic stability, industrial growth, and investment.

Furthermore, he noted that businesses would carefully review the budget proposals before presenting a detailed response.

Businessmen Group Leaders Attend Briefing

Several senior representatives of the Businessmen Group and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended the press conference.

Those present included Vice Chairmen Jawed Bilwani and Mian Abrar Ahmed, Acting President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, Former President Junaid Esmail Makda, Muhammad Idrees, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and Chairman Federal Taxation Subcommittee Abu Bakar Shamsi.

In addition, members of the KCCI Executive Committee participated in the session, reflecting the business community’s interest in the newly announced fiscal measures.

KCCI Representatives Evaluate Budget 2026

Business representatives stated that Budget 2026 would be analyzed from the perspective of trade, taxation, and industrial development.

Meanwhile, stakeholders indicated that detailed recommendations could be presented after a comprehensive review of the budget documents. They stressed the need for continued engagement between policymakers and the private sector.

According to participants at the briefing, the business community remains focused on measures that can improve competitiveness, encourage investment, and support sustainable economic growth.

Karachi Business Community Response

The press conference served as an early platform for business leaders to discuss the implications of the federal budget.

Consequently, industry representatives are expected to continue consultations with stakeholders before issuing a broader assessment. Their review will likely focus on taxation policies, business costs, and economic reforms announced in Budget 2026.