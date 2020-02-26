Zubair Baweja Vice President FPCCI hosted dinner for Iranian Business delegation

Zubair Baweja Vice President FPCCI & Managing Director Regent Plaza Hotel Hosted Dinner for High-Level Iranian Business Delegation Which Includes Chairman Tehran Chamber of Commerce, President Zahidan Chamber of Commerce, Iranian Consul General Which is Well Attended by Leading Business Men of Pakistan.

Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail Was the Chief Guest Also Seen in the Picture Hanif Ghor Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Industry. Mirza Ikhtair Baig, former SVP FPCCI, Omair Rahan President KATI,Anjum Nasir President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Other Business Man of the City.

Like this: Like Loading...