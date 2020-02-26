Ehd-e-Wafa
Finale of Ehd-e-Wafa to be Screened in Cinemas Across Pakistan

KARACHI – The finale of ISPR and Momina Duraid’s joint production Ehd-e-Wafa, a coming-of-age action drama which has been a breath of fresh air due to its unique storyline is set to release in cinemas across the country. 

The last bumper episode which is scheduled to air on March 15 on HUM TV and PTV will be released in select cinemas nationwide from March 14, 2020, with exclusive footage. The promo of the finale will be released tomorrow.

Written by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Muhammad Saife Hasan, Ehd-e-Wafa is an epic tale of four friends separated by an unfortunate incident. The story follows their journey of hardships, hustle and their will to serve the country in their own ways.

The play boasts a stellar cast comprising Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed, Alizay Shah, Wahaj Ali, Hajra Yamin, and others.

Ever since the airing of its first episode in September last year, the play has garnered a great fan following and has taken social media by storm with its engaging script and a brilliant display of acting by the lead cast.

