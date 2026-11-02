Industrial Revival Requires Affordable Energy, Stability and Policy Certainty Abdul Hadi

Industrial revival depends on affordable energy, political stability and consistent economic policies, SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Abdul Hadi has said.

He warned that high energy costs, political uncertainty and frequent policy changes were putting severe pressure on Pakistan’s manufacturing sector. He urged the government to take immediate steps to protect existing industries and support economic recovery.

In a statement, Hadi said the government must recognise the challenges facing manufacturers and introduce practical, industry-friendly measures. Otherwise, he warned, even the survival of existing industrial units could become difficult.

Affordable Utilities Essential for Industrial Growth

Hadi stressed that uninterrupted supplies of electricity, gas and water are vital for industrial operations. He said Pakistan must bring its production costs closer to those of regional competitors.

The SAI president called for fundamental reforms in the energy sector. He urged the government to reduce electricity, gas and water tariffs to competitive levels.

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Lower utility costs would help manufacturers manage production expenses and maintain their position in international markets, he said.

Political Stability Needed to Restore Investor Confidence

Hadi also highlighted the impact of political uncertainty on business confidence. He said instability was affecting international buyers and business partners.

This uncertainty makes it harder for exporters to secure orders and discourages new investment, he added.

He called for consistent, long-term industrial and economic policies that remain in place despite changes in government. Frequent policy shifts, he said, disrupt business planning and weaken investor confidence.

Industry Seeks Tax Reforms and Lower Interest Rates

The SITE Association chief also demanded a transparent, predictable and durable tax regime. He called for lower interest rates that match levels in competing regional economies.

Hadi said restoring the confidence of investors and industrialists was essential for new investment and industrial expansion. Without it, he warned, job creation and meaningful export growth would remain difficult.

He urged the government to move beyond claims of economic recovery and address the challenges facing industry. Affordable energy, political stability and policy certainty must remain urgent priorities, he said.

Hadi warned that failure to act could put the future of Pakistan’s industrial sector at risk.

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