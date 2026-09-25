Dr. Nusrat Laghari appointed Director Planning & Development of the National Peace Council of Pakistan

Dr. Nusrat Laghari will support planning and development initiatives focused on peace, national unity, social harmony and community development across Pakistan.

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): The National Peace Council of Pakistan (NPCP) has appointed Dr. Nusrat Laghari as Director Planning & Development (P&D) for Pakistan.

The Council issued an official notification regarding the appointment on September 22, 2026, through its Secretary Administration.

Focus on Peace and Social Harmony

In her new role, Dr. Laghari will oversee and contribute to the Council’s planning and development initiatives. Her responsibilities will include supporting programmes related to peace, national unity, social harmony and community development.

She will also contribute to initiatives aimed at encouraging constructive engagement among communities and strengthening social cohesion.

Experience in Community Development

Dr. Nusrat Laghari brings experience in leadership, strategic planning, community development, women’s empowerment and engagement with overseas Pakistanis.

Her professional and community work in Pakistan and the United States has included initiatives involving women and youth, education, professional development and social welfare.

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Laghari Pledges Commitment to New Role

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Laghari thanked the National Peace Council of Pakistan for expressing confidence in her and entrusting her with the new responsibility.

She said she would use her experience in planning and development to support initiatives focused on peace, national unity, social harmony and sustainable community development.

Dr. Laghari also expressed her commitment to constructive community engagement and efforts aimed at building a peaceful, cohesive and socially inclusive society.

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