Jubilee General launches the Resilience Rewards Program to promote risk prevention and stronger business resilience

The initiative recognizes long-standing clients for stronger safety standards, loss prevention, risk management and preparedness against business disruptions.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN — September 2026: Jubilee General Insurance Co. Ltd. (JGI) has launched its Resilience Rewards Program, an initiative aimed at recognizing long-standing clients for their continued commitment to safety, risk mitigation and business resilience.

The program reflects Jubilee General’s approach of working with businesses beyond responding to losses. The insurer said it also supports clients in strengthening safety systems, preventing losses and reducing the potential impact of business disruptions.

Focus on Risk Prevention

Under the program, qualifying clients will be recognized for maintaining strong risk standards and consistently implementing measures designed to protect employees, improve fire safety, safeguard machinery and strengthen resilience against natural catastrophe (NatCat) events.

Selection will be based on each organization’s track record of resilience and its continued adoption of risk improvement recommendations provided by Jubilee General’s Risk Management team.

“As insurers, we need to view investments in strengthening resilience not merely as a service to customers, but as a strategic tool for business continuity and long-term sustainability,” said Azfar Arshad, Managing Director and CEO of Jubilee General Insurance Co. Ltd.

He added that helping clients invest in risk prevention, mitigation and resilience can reduce the frequency and severity of losses while also supporting the insurer’s financial position.

Engineering Expertise Supports Clients

Jubilee General’s Risk Management Department includes qualified engineers specializing in safety and fire protection.

The team conducts comprehensive risk surveys to identify inherent and residual risks across clients’ facilities. It then provides recommendations tailored to the specific nature of each business and its operations.

Through continued engagement, the Risk Management team supports clients in implementing risk improvement measures and strengthening their broader risk mitigation and resilience strategies.

Prevention-First Approach to Insurance

Jubilee General said the Resilience Rewards Program reinforces its prevention-first approach by combining engineering expertise, client partnerships and proactive risk management.

The company said the initiative is intended to help businesses improve safety standards, prepare for potential disruptions and strengthen long-term resilience.

About Jubilee General Insurance

Jubilee General Insurance Co. Ltd. is a general insurance company in Pakistan providing insurance solutions to individuals and businesses.

The company said it remains focused on customer service, innovation and delivering value beyond traditional insurance through risk management expertise, technology and service excellence.

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