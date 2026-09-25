The reception brought together Sindh’s government, business and civil society leaders to celebrate 250 years of American independence and highlight growing U.S.-Pakistan ties.

Karachi: The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi hosted a “Freedom 250” reception to mark 250 years of American independence and celebrate the longstanding relationship between the United States and Pakistan.

The event brought together prominent figures from Sindh’s public and private sectors. Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah attended as Chief Guest, while Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi was the Guest of Honor.

U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman welcomed representatives from government, business, academia, civil society, media, the diplomatic community and U.S. exchange programme alumni.

Celebrating American Innovation and Excellence

Held under the theme “The American Brand,” the reception highlighted American innovation, enterprise and creativity. The event also commemorated the ideals associated with July 4, 1776, while emphasizing the continuing importance of U.S.-Pakistan relations.

The gathering also reflected on a message attributed to U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker that stronger economies in Pakistan and the United States can contribute to mutual benefits.

U.S.-Pakistan Economic Ties

In his remarks, Consul General Goodman highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two countries and Sindh’s role in bilateral engagement.

“Lasting stability is built on economic prosperity, and our consulate team in Karachi plays a vital role in unlocking that potential across Sindh and Balochistan,” Goodman said.

He added that the U.S. government supports more than 80 U.S. companies operating in Pakistan. According to Goodman, U.S.-Pakistan trade in goods and services exceeded $11 billion last year.

Sindh Highlights Education and Technology

Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi highlighted the partnership between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in education, knowledge, creativity and technology.

He said future cooperation could connect American innovation with Pakistani talent, U.S. universities with Pakistani students, and American entrepreneurs with Pakistan’s business community.

Speaker Awais Qadir Shah congratulated the United States on its 250th anniversary. He highlighted the partnership’s contributions to Sindh through education, economic opportunities and cultural exchange.

Shah also expressed confidence in continued cooperation between the two countries in the years ahead.

‘Freedom 250’ Global Celebration

“Freedom 250” is a year-long campaign organized by U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

The campaign forms part of the broader U.S. national celebrations surrounding the anniversary. U.S. embassies and consulates are marking the occasion through events highlighting American history, innovation, culture and international partnerships.

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