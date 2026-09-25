Pakistan-Rwanda trade agreement opens new opportunities for Pakistani exporters and businesses in East Africa.

Mian Zahid Hussain says the agreement can strengthen Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy, expand exports and connect local businesses with East Africa’s wider consumer market.

KARACHI, September 25, 2026: Pakistan’s trade and economic cooperation agreement with Rwanda has been described by business leader Mian Zahid Hussain as a significant step toward expanding Pakistan’s commercial engagement with Africa.

The agreement was signed on September 24 in Kigali during the Rwanda-Pakistan Investment Forum. Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry Antoine Kajangwe and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Naeem Khan signed the agreement.

Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), said the agreement could promote direct business-to-business links, reduce trade barriers and encourage joint ventures between companies in both countries.

Rwanda Offers New Export Opportunities

Hussain said Rwanda could play an important role in advancing Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy and expanding commercial ties with African economies.

According to trade figures cited by Hussain, Pakistan imported about $33.94 million worth of goods from Rwanda during FY2024-25, while exports stood at approximately $0.58 million. He said this resulted in a trade deficit of nearly $33.36 million.

He also highlighted opportunities to establish more direct supply routes for tea and coffee. Hussain said direct shipments from Kigali could reduce reliance on third-country routes and potentially lower procurement costs for Pakistani importers.

He identified pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, basmati rice, surgical and medical instruments, sports goods and agricultural machinery as products with export potential in Rwanda.

Rwanda as a Gateway to East Africa

Hussain said Rwanda’s domestic market of around 14 million people should be viewed alongside its position within the East African Community (EAC), whose market he put at around 300 million consumers.

He also pointed to the wider African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he said covers a market of approximately 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

According to Hussain, Pakistani companies could explore manufacturing, value-addition facilities and distribution networks in Rwanda as part of a broader strategy to reach African markets.

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Pakistan Trails Regional Trade Volumes

Hussain compared Pakistan’s trade with Africa with the commercial presence of other major economies.

He said India’s annual bilateral trade with Africa has crossed $100 billion, while China’s trade with the continent exceeds $280 billion. He also cited Türkiye’s trade with Africa at around $40 billion.

In contrast, Hussain said Pakistan’s total trade with Africa remains between $4 billion and $5 billion, highlighting the scope for further expansion.

He said the Rwanda agreement could provide Pakistani businesses with an additional platform for developing commercial links across East and Central Africa.

Business Community Urged to Pursue Deals

Hussain called on the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan to address banking channels, freight logistics and remittance settlement mechanisms to facilitate trade with Rwanda.

He also emphasized the importance of efficient maritime and port connections because Rwanda is a landlocked country.

Hussain urged chambers of commerce and trade bodies in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi to engage with the Rwandan trade delegation expected to visit Pakistan in October 2026.

He said businesses should work with the investment authorities of both countries to develop concrete commercial agreements and explore opportunities for investment, exports and joint ventures.

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