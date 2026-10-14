Viking Hold Bayern Munich to Thrilling Champions League Draw

Norwegian champions Viking produced a memorable performance by holding Bayern Munich to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League. The result marked a major milestone for a club that played in Norway’s second division as recently as 2018.

Viking raced into a two-goal lead in the first half before Bayern fought back through England captain Harry Kane. Luis Díaz also scored for the German giants, but Michael Olise’s red card gave the hosts renewed hope.

After the dismissal, Viking capitalised on their numerical advantage and secured a deserved equaliser through substitute Herman Haugen, who headed home at the back post.

Viking Make a Flying Start

Just 71 seconds had passed when Gianni Stensness rose above the defence to head home a corner and give Viking the lead.

The Norwegian side continued to trouble Bayern on the counterattack. In the 38th minute, Peter Christiansen doubled their advantage with a superb finish past goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Bayern responded through Díaz, who tapped home to reduce the deficit. Kane then scored twice, including a penalty, to bring the visitors level.

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However, the match took another dramatic turn when Olise received two yellow cards during the same phase of play. One incident involved him throwing the ball towards a Viking player’s face.

With Bayern down to 10 men, Viking found renewed energy and pushed forward. Their persistence paid off when Haugen headed in the equaliser.

Viking Captain Celebrates Historic Night

Viking captain Zlatko Tripic expressed pride in his team’s performance after the final whistle.

“I could have played another 90 minutes. I’m so incredibly proud. I’ve waited 34 years for this,” Tripic told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

He added that Viking had delivered a solid performance against some of the world’s best players and made the most of their opportunities.

The draw was particularly significant because Viking were competing in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Kane Reaches Another Champions League Milestone

Kane’s brace added to his impressive record in Europe’s elite competition. According to the supplied report, he has scored 36 goals in 40 Champions League appearances since turning 30, moving ahead of Lionel Messi’s 35 goals during the same age period.

The Bayern striker has also scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo have previously achieved that feat, with Ronaldo holding the record at 11 consecutive games.

Despite the comeback, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany admitted his side had made costly mistakes.

“We were dominant, but at the moment it feels like every chance for the opposition leads to a goal,” Kompany said.

He described Olise’s dismissal as a serious error and said the winger regretted letting his teammates down.

Viking’s Remarkable Rise

Viking’s progress reflects a significant revival in the club’s fortunes. After suffering relegation in 2017, they returned to Norway’s top division at the first attempt by winning the second-tier title under former manager Bjarne Berntsen.

Berntsen later guided the club to a domestic cup victory in 2019. His former assistants, Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim, subsequently took charge and helped Viking secure third-place finishes in 2021 and 2024 before winning the Norwegian league title last season.

That championship was Viking’s ninth top-flight title and their first in 34 years.

Based in Stavanger, the club play on an artificial pitch and have built their recent success around continuity and a clear footballing approach. They also overcame Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb to reach the Champions League league phase.

Viking’s European history includes a famous 4-2 victory over Chelsea in the 2002 UEFA Cup, which secured a 5-4 aggregate win.

Tough European Tests Ahead

Bayern Munich are scheduled to host Arsenal on 21 October and will be without Olise following his suspension.

Meanwhile, Viking will travel to face Aston Villa on the same night. Their remaining league-phase opponents include Sabah, Atlético Madrid, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Napoli.

The draw against Bayern gives the Norwegian champions a significant confidence boost as they continue their return to the highest level of European football.

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