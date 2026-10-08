Pakistani Film Wakhri Selected for UK’s South Asian Film Season 2026

Pakistani film Wakhri, inspired by the tragic story of social media personality Qandeel Baloch, has been selected for Channel 4 and Film4’s South Asian Film Season 2026 in the United Kingdom.

The selection gives the Pakistani film another international platform. It will appear alongside eight other films from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. The season aims to bring contemporary South Asian cinema to wider audiences.

Directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, Wakhri follows Noor Malik, a widowed schoolteacher whose outspoken views about life as a woman in Pakistan suddenly make her a social media sensation.

The film does not present a direct biography of Qandeel Baloch. Instead, it draws inspiration from her life and public image while exploring wider issues faced by women in society and online spaces.

Wakhri Explores Women’s Voices

The film examines social expectations, gender inequality and the pressures that come with sudden online fame.

Veteran Bollywood Actor Nana Patekar Dies at 75

It also explores questions of identity and public judgment. Noor’s growing popularity changes her personal life and exposes her to new social pressures.

Wakhri was released in Pakistan in 2024. The film previously travelled to several international film festivals, including the Red Sea International Film Festival, Locarno, Cannes and Busan.

Producer Calls Selection a Major Milestone

Producer Abid Merchant described the film’s inclusion in the UK season as an important recognition for the project.

He said Wakhri tells a story about a widowed teacher who finds her voice through social media. While the film draws inspiration from Qandeel Baloch, he said its message reaches beyond one person or country.

Merchant also highlighted the film’s journey from international festivals to a major UK broadcaster. He described the move as an important milestone for the production.

The South Asian Film Season features dramas, thrillers and social-realist films. The selected works address themes such as class, discrimination, political divisions and gender inequality.

Wakhri was scheduled for its UK broadcast on October 5, followed by online availability.

Follow THE AZB