VAR Controversy: Argentina Reach World Cup Quarter-finals Amid Officiating Debate

Fans, former players and football analysts question key refereeing decisions after Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

VAR Controversy dominated the aftermath of Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round-of-16 on Tuesday, as widespread criticism of the match officials overshadowed the defending champions’ progress to the quarter-finals.

Although Argentina secured a hard-fought comeback to eliminate a determined Egyptian side, attention quickly shifted from the result to several contentious refereeing decisions. Fans, football analysts and former players questioned the consistency of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, with many claiming crucial calls favoured the reigning world champions.

The biggest talking point came after Egypt had a goal disallowed following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up. Critics argued that similar incidents involving Argentina were not reviewed with the same level of scrutiny. Another disputed moment involved an apparent foul on Mohamed Salah, which officials allowed to continue despite strong appeals from Egyptian players.

BTS London Concert: BTS Return to London After Seven Years as 65,000 Fans Fill Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The controversy spread rapidly across social media platform X, where thousands of users accused the officials of applying VAR inconsistently throughout the match.

One widely shared post claimed Egypt had been unfairly denied, while another questioned the credibility of VAR, arguing that selective use of the technology could damage confidence in the integrity of the tournament.

Many supporters praised Egypt’s performance despite the defeat, insisting the African side deserved more from the contest. Several users also suggested the officials had shown preferential treatment towards Argentina during key moments.

French referee François Letexier became the focus of intense criticism online. Users challenged several of his decisions, including disciplinary actions and foul calls, with some describing the officiating as inconsistent and others calling for FIFA to review the referee’s performance.

The debate extended beyond social media. Television pundits and former international players acknowledged Argentina’s resilience in overturning the deficit but argued that controversial officiating distracted from what had otherwise been an entertaining and competitive knockout match.

The discussion also gained momentum among Pakistani football fans, many of whom supported Egypt because of regional ties. Users on local forums and social media echoed concerns over what they described as “big-team bias” in major international competitions.

Football analysts have since renewed calls for FIFA to improve VAR protocols and ensure greater consistency in officiating decisions during high-profile matches.

At the time of publication, FIFA had not released a detailed statement addressing the refereeing decisions from the match.

Despite their elimination, Egypt earned widespread praise for their disciplined and fearless performance against the defending champions. Argentina advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals, but debate over the officiating continued to dominate the post-match reaction.

Follow THE AZB