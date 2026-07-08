Macron Syria: Macron Pledges Security Support as Damascus Blasts Injure 18 During Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during an official visit to Damascus.

French president backs stronger counterterrorism cooperation with Syria while President Ahmed al-Sharaa urges France to help stop Israeli military escalation.

Macron Syria drew global attention on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron pledged stronger security cooperation with Syria. Twin explosions near his hotel in Damascus injured at least 18 people during his official visit.

Macron met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for talks on security, reconstruction and regional stability. Despite the explosions, both leaders continued their scheduled meetings.

During a joint press conference, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to fighting terrorism. He said Paris was ready to expand security and military cooperation with Syria under a new framework.

Macron said France could support Syrian forces in operations against the so-called Islamic State. He also said France would explore ways to help modernise Syria’s armed forces.

President Sharaa welcomed the proposal. He also urged France to play a stronger diplomatic role in the region.

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“We are counting on an active French role to stop this escalation and ensure respect for international agreements,” Sharaa said. He also condemned what he described as repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

Earlier, two explosions struck an area near the Four Seasons Hotel in central Damascus, where Macron had been staying. Syrian state media said the blasts injured 18 people, including four police officers.

A Syrian security source said attackers placed one bomb inside a dumpster and another inside a nearby vehicle. The explosions damaged nearby buildings and triggered a large emergency response.

Witnesses heard a loud blast before seeing smoke rise over the area. Security forces sealed off nearby roads, while ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals.

Macron had already left the hotel for the presidential palace before the explosions occurred. The Élysée Palace confirmed that the visit would continue as planned.

Macron became the first Western European leader to visit Syria since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad in 2024. His talks with Sharaa focused on rebuilding Syria, promoting national unity and encouraging political pluralism.

The French president also met civil society representatives. He later attended an economic forum on Syria’s reconstruction and strategic trade corridors.

Several leading French business executives joined the delegation, including representatives from CMA CGM and TotalEnergies. Their participation highlighted France’s interest in supporting Syria’s economic recovery.

The latest attack came less than a week after a bombing at a Damascus café killed 10 people. The incident highlighted the country’s continuing security challenges.

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