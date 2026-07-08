BTS London Concert: BTS Return to London After Seven Years as 65,000 Fans Fill Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

BTS London Concert marked the group’s long-awaited return to the United Kingdom, as the global K-pop stars performed before a record crowd of 65,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday night.

The concert was BTS’s first UK performance in seven years, following the cancellation of their 2020 tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a three-year hiatus while all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Band leader RM greeted the audience with humour, joking that BTS had brought England luck after the country’s dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup victory over Mexico.

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“Congratulations on the win last night,” RM told fans. “We always bring luck wherever we perform.”

The singer also thanked fans for their patience and reflected on the band’s long journey back to the stage.

“There was Covid, there was military service, and now we’re finally here together again in 2026. We missed you so much.”

Suga echoed the emotional reunion, saying the passion of British fans remained unchanged despite the years apart. J-Hope described it as an honour to perform at the home stadium of South Korean football captain Son Heung-min.

The sold-out show attracted the largest concert audience ever recorded at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Thousands of fans from across Europe, the United States and South Korea travelled to London, waving BTS light sticks and handmade signs throughout the evening.

The concert formed part of BTS’s historic Arirang World Tour, which spans 88 shows across 23 countries. Industry analysts expect the tour to become one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever.

The performance centred on the group’s latest album, Arirang, which celebrates Korean heritage while revisiting BTS’s hip-hop roots. The album has already reached number one in 26 countries and earned widespread critical acclaim following the success of its lead single, Swim.

The production featured an innovative 360-degree stage inspired by traditional Korean architecture, allowing the band to perform closer to fans throughout the stadium. Large-scale fireworks, pyrotechnics and visual effects accompanied songs including Hooligan, Aliens, Run BTS, Fake Love and Swim.

One of the night’s standout moments came during a powerful medley of FYA and Fire, as the crowd sang along and shook the stadium with its energy. During Swim, Jimin removed his earpiece to hear thousands of fans singing every lyric.

Unlike previous tours, BTS placed greater emphasis on interacting with fans than on continuous choreography. Members frequently walked around the stadium, greeted supporters, posed for photographs and shared playful moments with one another, creating a more personal concert experience.

The show concluded with fan favourites including Life Goes On, Dionysus and Into the Sun, ending on an emotional note that symbolised the band’s new chapter after years away from the global stage.

Fans described the concert as an unforgettable experience. Many had queued from early morning in hot weather, while others travelled internationally to witness BTS’s long-awaited return.

The London performances continue this week before the Arirang World Tour moves across Europe, Asia and North America, with the final concerts scheduled for March 2027.