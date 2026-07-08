iPhone 18 Pro: New Leak Suggests Apple’s Next Flagship Could Be Significantly Thicker

Fresh supply chain claims and leaked supplier materials indicate the iPhone 18 Pro may feature a thicker body and larger rear camera system

iPhone 18 Pro has once again become the focus of online speculation after new supply chain claims and leaked materials suggested Apple’s next flagship smartphone could feature a noticeably thicker design than its predecessor.

The latest reports surfaced days after Apple supplier Tata confirmed a cybersecurity breach in which a ransomware group allegedly obtained and published more than 200,000 internal files on the dark web. The leaked materials reportedly included supplier documents, component information, and videos said to show iPhone 18 Pro models undergoing drop tests.

Separately circulated footage, believed to be from those tests, appeared to reveal a device with a thicker body than the current iPhone 17 Pro Max. Technology enthusiasts also observed a larger rear camera module, fueling speculation that Apple is redesigning the camera system to support a variable-aperture main lens.

Chinese Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital reinforced those claims by stating that supply chain sources had previously indicated the iPhone 18 Pro’s aluminum-alloy backplate would increase by approximately 2mm.

In a new post, the leaker said the leaked Tata materials appeared to confirm that both the overall body of the iPhone 18 Pro and its rear camera housing had become thicker. According to the claim, the final dimensions of the device could surprise consumers when Apple officially unveils the smartphone.

The same source also reiterated that Apple is expected to continue using an aluminum-alloy construction for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The leaker added that aluminum-alloy midframes are likely to remain a standard feature in traditional smartphone designs for the foreseeable future.

Apple has not commented on the leaked materials or the reported design changes. As with all pre-release leaks, the claims remain unconfirmed until the company officially announces the next-generation iPhone.

Despite the uncertainty, the latest reports have intensified interest in Apple’s upcoming flagship, with expectations growing that the iPhone 18 Pro could introduce one of the most significant hardware design changes in recent years.

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