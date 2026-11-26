Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association urges the FBR to review digital invoicing requirements for lubricants.

Petroleum dealers say compliance costs are unaffordable and propose a fixed-tax regime or direct supply through distributors

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to review its digital invoicing policy for lubricants, citing operational and financial challenges for petroleum dealers.

The association wants the government to consult industry representatives and introduce a simpler system that reflects the realities of the petroleum retail business.

PPDA raised the concerns during an online meeting chaired by its Chairman, Malik Khuda Bakhsh. Senior office-bearers and representatives from across the country attended the meeting to discuss the proposed system and its impact on dealers.

Participants said authorities should consider business requirements, administrative hurdles and compliance costs before implementing the policy. They warned that the existing approach could place additional financial pressure on dealers.

PPDA proposes two alternatives

Khuda Bakhsh and Vice Chairman Tariq Hasan said the association had held four meetings with the FBR over the past three months.

They said PPDA had presented two proposals to the authorities.

The first proposal calls for abolishing General Sales Tax (GST) on lubricants and introducing a fixed-tax regime. The association said its 14,000 members were unwilling to register under the existing GST system.

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The two leaders argued that petrol and diesel do not face the same GST-related requirements, while lubricant sales place additional compliance obligations on dealers.

They said dealers sell around 100 litres of lubricants each month. According to the association, meeting the related compliance requirements could cost them Rs200,000 monthly.

The representatives said such expenses were unaffordable, particularly as dealers already faced pressure on their profit margins. They also complained that the government had delayed granting them a reasonable margin.

Association seeks direct supply through distributors

The second proposal involves changing the lubricant distribution model.

PPDA wants oil companies to supply lubricants directly to distributors rather than selling them to petroleum dealers.

The association said oil companies offer lower prices to distributors but charge dealers higher rates. This arrangement, it argued, forces dealers to sell lubricants to consumers at higher prices.

PPDA believes direct supply through distributors could address this pricing disparity and ease pressure on retailers.

Dealers seek consultation before implementation

Meeting participants called on the FBR to involve PPDA’s central leadership in a formal consultation process.

They urged the authorities to consider proposals from all relevant stakeholders before introducing a revised invoicing framework.

The association also stressed that new tax measures should not impose unnecessary administrative or operational burdens on businesses.

It said a practical and transparent system could improve tax compliance without disrupting commercial activity.

PPDA pledges continued engagement

The association reiterated its willingness to engage with government institutions through constructive dialogue.

PPDA said it would continue advocating a fair and transparent taxation system that protects legitimate business interests while supporting improvements in tax administration.

The association maintained that consultation with petroleum dealers would be essential to developing a workable digital invoicing policy for lubricants.

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