The Sun will pass directly above the Holy Kaaba on July 15, allowing Muslims in Pakistan and around the world to verify the Qibla direction using a simple shadow method.

A rare Kaaba Alignment event will take place on Wednesday, July 15, offering Muslims around the world an opportunity to accurately determine the Qibla direction using the Sun’s position.

According to the Jeddah Astronomical Society, the Sun will stand directly above the Holy Kaaba in Makkah at 12:26:44 pm local time. At that exact moment, the Sun will reach a 90-degree angle above the Kaaba, aligning perfectly on the same vertical line and causing the Kaaba’s shadow to disappear briefly.

In Pakistan, the phenomenon will be visible at 2:26:44 pm. Astronomers say worshippers can use this rare celestial event to verify the direction of the Qibla without relying on a compass or electronic navigation devices.

To determine the Qibla, people should place a straight stick or rod upright on a flat surface at the exact time of the alignment. The direction opposite the shadow will point towards the Holy Kaaba, providing a simple and highly accurate reference for prayer.

The phenomenon occurs twice each year when the Sun passes directly over the Holy Kaaba. Before the development of modern navigation technology, Muslims widely used this astronomical method to identify the Qibla. It continues to serve as one of the most reliable natural techniques for confirming the direction of prayer.

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