US President Donald Trump has again offered to play a role regarding the Kashmir issue. He made this offer in his remarks to the media before a formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

The US President Donald Trump said we have been closely monitoring the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Donald Trump said he will discuss the Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan and the United States enjoy good relations and the two countries were never as much close as they are today.

Donald Trump said Imran Khan is his friend and he is happy to meet him again.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desires peace in the region and will continue playing a role for regional peace and stability.

He said the Afghan issue will be discussed with the US President.

Chairman of Çalik Holding calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman of Çalik Holding Ahmet Çalik, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.

Çalik Holdings is a Turkish company and operates in energy, construction and real estate, textile, mining, finance, telecom and digital sectors. It is the approved lead company for TAP transmission line project.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbasi, SAPM Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

