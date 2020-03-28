WORLD

US now has most known coronavirus cases of any country in world

WEB DESK – The United States now has the most known coronavirus cases of any country in the world, overtaking Italy and China, with more than 100,000 infections and over 1,695 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University Research Center based in Baltimor, worldwide, confirmed cases rose above 596,350 with 27,343 deaths.

In Italy, total cases reported so far are 86,498, with 9,134 deaths. Over 900 new corona virus deaths recorded in a single day in Italy.

Similarly in China 81,394 cases reported with 3,295 deaths. In Spain 65,719 cases reported with 5,138 deaths.

