McDonald’s Pakistan Marks 28 Years with Local Business Partners

McDonald’s Pakistan celebrates 28 years of growth with local suppliers and community partners.

McDonald’s Pakistan has marked 28 years of operations by highlighting the local businesses and community partners that have supported its growth.

The company said its partnerships have helped strengthen Pakistan’s food and supply-chain ecosystem.

Over nearly three decades, McDonald’s has worked with local suppliers through training, technical support and knowledge-sharing.

These initiatives have helped businesses improve quality, food safety and technical standards.

Local Suppliers Strengthen Capabilities

McDonald’s said several local partners have developed capabilities that extend beyond its own supply chain.

In some cases, businesses have achieved export status after strengthening their operations and technical expertise.

Partners include Big Bird, Fresh & Freeze, Packages Group, Pronto Promotional, Nurpur, K&N’s, Sabroso and Saima Packaging.

The company said these businesses have contributed to a stronger local supply network.

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Community-focused organisations have also supported McDonald’s social initiatives.

These include the Hisaar Foundation and Zaman Foundation.

Rs15.1 Billion Spent with Local Businesses

The economic impact of McDonald’s Pakistan’s local supply chain is also highlighted in findings attributed to Oxford Economics.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, McDonald’s Pakistan spent Rs15.1 billion with Pakistan-based businesses.

That figure represented 91% of the company’s total supplier spending, according to the findings.

The company’s activities also supported an estimated 13,900 jobs.

They contributed an estimated Rs22.6 billion to Pakistan’s GDP during the period.

McDonald’s Highlights Long-Term Partnerships

Raza Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Pakistan, said local partners had played an important role in the company’s development.

“Over the past 28 years, our partners have grown alongside us,” he said.

Ali added that the partnerships had strengthened the company’s capabilities, quality standards and supply chain.

He also said McDonald’s aims to build on these relationships and create greater value in the coming years.

72 Restaurants Across 19 Cities

McDonald’s Pakistan operates through SIZA Foods (Pvt.) Limited.

The company opened its first restaurant in Pakistan in September 1998.

Today, it operates 72 restaurants across 19 cities.

The company says its restaurants serve more than 240,000 customers each day.

McDonald’s Pakistan said it aims to continue working with stakeholders and contributing to communities across the country.

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