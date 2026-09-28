FPCCI Seeks One-Month Extension for Income Tax Filing Deadline

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh seeks an extension of the income tax return filing deadline.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has urged the federal government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the income tax return filing deadline by one month.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh has requested that the deadline move from September 30 to October 31, 2026.

The federation said the extension would help businesses, SMEs and individual taxpayers complete their filings.

FBR’s published tax schedule lists September 30 as the due date for individuals and associations of persons. It also applies to companies with a special tax year.

FPCCI Raises Concerns Over IRIS

Sheikh said taxpayers and tax practitioners are facing technical difficulties as the deadline approaches.

According to FPCCI, the IRIS portal has experienced slowdowns, glitches and periods of downtime during heavy traffic.

The federation said these issues are making it difficult for taxpayers to submit income tax returns and wealth statements on time.

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FBR describes IRIS as its online platform for filing income tax returns. The system also requires taxpayers to complete and reconcile their wealth statements before successful submission.

Tax Law Changes Add to Filing Pressure

FPCCI also pointed to recent amendments in tax laws and reporting requirements.

Sheikh said taxpayers need additional time to understand the changes and prepare accurate filings.

He added that many businesses are also dealing with higher operating costs and inflation.

According to FPCCI, these pressures have made it harder for SMEs to complete financial audits and gather required documentation within the existing deadline.

FPCCI Links Extension to Compliance

The federation said the requested extension is intended to support tax compliance rather than provide a concession.

FPCCI argued that additional time could allow more taxpayers to complete their returns accurately.

The organisation also warned that some businesses could face late-filer consequences if they cannot complete their submissions because of technical or administrative difficulties.

Sheikh appealed to the prime minister, the finance and revenue minister, and the FBR chairman to consider the request.

FPCCI also offered to work with the FBR on resolving technical issues and improving the filing process.

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