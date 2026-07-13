Media Alliance: All Pakistan Media Alliance Hosts Mango Party and Awards Ceremony in Karachi

Guests attend the All Pakistan Media Alliance's mango party and certificate distribution ceremony in Karachi.

Journalists, social media activists, public figures and sports personalities honoured for their contributions at an event held in collaboration with the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Media Alliance members, journalists, social media activists and distinguished personalities from across Pakistan gathered in Karachi as the All Pakistan Media Alliance (APMA), in collaboration with the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, hosted a mango party and certificate distribution ceremony.

The event brought together representatives from the media, social sector, sports community, business circles and public life to promote professional networking, recognise outstanding contributions and encourage individuals making a positive impact on society.

During the ceremony, the organisers presented Certificates of Appreciation to journalists, social media activists, social workers, sports personalities and other prominent individuals in recognition of their services in their respective fields.

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Speakers at the event highlighted the vital role played by the media, civil society and the sports community in promoting public awareness, social development and positive change. They said recognising the efforts of dedicated professionals encourages greater public service and community engagement.

The ceremony was attended by a wide range of guests, including PPP MNA Zafar Jhandir, MQM representative Shariq Jamal, Youth Parliament Sindh President Fahad Shafiq, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Agha, Saleem Chandio, television anchor Ali Raza, comedian Kashif Khan, Photojournalists Association President Jameel, actor Kamal, Sindh Olympian Waseem Feroz, Ahmed Ali Rajput of the Sindh Olympic Association, Karachi Sports Commissioner Director Haji Ghulam Muhammad, Sports Journalists Association Secretary General Asghar Azeem, senior police officers, academics, media professionals and members of the political, business and social sectors.

Participants praised the initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for strengthening cooperation, professional relationships and mutual understanding among people from different walks of life.

Concluding the event, All Pakistan Media Alliance President Junaid Ahmed Khan thanked the guests, participants, the Russian Centre for Science and Culture and the organising team for supporting the programme.

He said such gatherings help promote unity, brotherhood, cooperation and positive engagement within society.

The ceremony concluded with a mango reception for all attendees.

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