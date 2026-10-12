October 12, 2026

Two Pakistan Army Pilots Martyred in Training Aircraft Crash Near Quetta

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Pakistan Army Aviation Mushshak training aircraft following the reported crash near Quetta.

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mushshak training aircraft involved in a crash near Nawan Killi, Quetta.

Two Pakistan Army pilots embraced martyrdom after a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the aircraft crashed around midday due to a technical fault.

The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot.

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Both officers lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, ISPR said.

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