Two Pakistan Army Pilots Martyred in Training Aircraft Crash Near Quetta
Two Pakistan Army pilots embraced martyrdom after a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military’s media wing said the aircraft crashed around midday due to a technical fault.
The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot.
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Both officers lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, ISPR said.