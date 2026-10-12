Two Pakistan Army Pilots Martyred in Training Aircraft Crash Near Quetta

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mushshak training aircraft involved in a crash near Nawan Killi, Quetta.

Two Pakistan Army pilots embraced martyrdom after a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the aircraft crashed around midday due to a technical fault.

The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot.

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Both officers lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, ISPR said.

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