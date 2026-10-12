Engro Fertilizers Supports Punjab Government’s Vehicle Emission Testing Campaign

Engro Fertilizers is supporting the Punjab Transport Authority and the Government of Punjab in raising awareness about mandatory vehicle emission testing. The campaign aims to reduce harmful vehicle emissions and improve air quality across the province.

The initiative encourages vehicle owners to test their vehicles and obtain the required certification. In addition, it highlights how public participation can help reduce air pollution and create healthier communities.

Lahore Leads the First Phase of Emission Testing

Under the announced initiative, owners of all internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles must complete emission testing and obtain certification by 15 October 2026. The first phase covers Lahore.

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Through this campaign, the authorities aim to increase public awareness and encourage compliance with the testing requirements. Furthermore, regular emission checks can help identify vehicles that release excessive pollutants and support efforts to improve air quality.

Engro Fertilizers Highlights Its Sustainability Commitment

Engro Fertilizers says the campaign aligns with its THRIVE sustainability framework. The framework reflects the company’s commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future.

One of THRIVE’s key pillars, Energy & Emissions Stewardship, promotes responsible environmental action. Therefore, Engro Fertilizers views its support for this awareness campaign as an extension of its sustainability efforts beyond its own operations.

The company also emphasises the importance of shared responsibility. Government institutions, businesses and citizens can all contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

Public Participation Can Help Improve Air Quality

Vehicles that meet applicable emission standards can help reduce harmful pollutants in the air. For this reason, the campaign urges vehicle owners to complete testing and obtain certification before the announced deadline.

Meanwhile, greater public awareness can encourage more responsible vehicle use. Compliance with emission requirements can also support broader efforts to protect public health and improve environmental conditions.

Ultimately, the initiative highlights the role of collective action in tackling air pollution. By testing their vehicles on time, owners can contribute to cleaner air and healthier communities across Punjab.