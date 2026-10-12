FPCCI Standards Can Improve Under S.M. Tanveer’s Leadership, Says Tariq Haleem

Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tariq Haleem has expressed confidence that S.M. Tanveer’s expected election as FPCCI president in December 2026 could strengthen the federation’s role in representing Pakistan’s business community.

Haleem, who also served as chairman of the Pakistan Ship Agents Association, said Tanveer’s leadership could improve FPCCI’s standards, credibility and effectiveness. He added that the federation should communicate the concerns of industrialists, traders, exporters and investors more effectively to government officials.

Tanveer’s Experience Could Strengthen FPCCI

Haleem said Tanveer has extensive experience in industry and trade and understands the challenges facing businesses and the national economy. He also referred to Tanveer’s stance on independent power producers (IPPs), saying his efforts had contributed to positive results.

According to Haleem, FPCCI should become a more active and results-oriented institution. It should develop practical strategies to address business concerns, encourage investment and support economic activity.

Policy Continuity Essential for Economic Growth

Haleem stressed that the government should recognise FPCCI’s representative role and consider its recommendations when making economic decisions. The federation represents chambers of commerce, industrial associations and trade organisations across Pakistan.

Two Pakistan Army Pilots Martyred in Training Aircraft Crash Near Quetta

He said policymakers should consult the business community when developing industry and trade policies. Meaningful consultation, he added, can help create policies that reflect the needs of businesses.

Pakistan faces several economic challenges, including slow industrial growth, limited export competitiveness, high energy costs, tax-related concerns and the need to attract investment. Haleem said the government and private sector must work together to address these issues through trust and coordinated action.

He warned that businesses would struggle to increase production and meet export targets without adequate support and a more competitive operating environment.

Affordable Energy and a Better Business Environment

The former FPCCI vice president said policy continuity and tax transparency are essential for restoring investor confidence. He also called for competitive energy prices and measures to reduce the cost of doing business.

Haleem argued that frequent policy changes and economic uncertainty make long-term planning difficult for industrialists and traders. Therefore, the government should provide a stable environment that encourages businesses to establish new industries, expand production and create employment opportunities.

He also stressed the need for stronger private-sector representation in policymaking. Business organisations, he said, should have a meaningful role in economic discussions rather than participate only in formal consultations.

UBG Urged to Back S.M. Tanveer

Haleem expressed hope that Tanveer’s expected election in December 2026 would help FPCCI represent business interests more effectively. He said the federation could play a stronger role in promoting exports, attracting investment and protecting the interests of industry and trade.

He urged the core committees of the United Business Group (UBG) to unanimously nominate Tanveer for the FPCCI presidency.

Haleem said an effective federation could serve as an important bridge between the government and the private sector. Giving due consideration to legitimate business concerns and recommendations, he added, would support Pakistan’s economic development.

Follow THE AZB