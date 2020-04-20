ENTERTAINMENT

Tum Ho Wajah: HUM TV’s latest drama serial Onair today

KARACHI – Produced under the banner of Dramebaaz and MD Productions, HUM TV’s latest drama serial Tum Ho Wajah is a story of lust, lies, deceit and karma. Penned by Samina Ejaz and directed by Samia Waseem, the drama serial is an intertwined story of Mansoor Ahmed, Ghafoor and Mansoor’s younger brother Murad Ahmed’s families. Mansoor Ahmed’s wife Sahiba, daughters Chanda and Sitara and sons Zain and Babar are a closed knit, typical happy middle-class family.

Things seem to be working for the family until Chanda makes a terrible mistake that not only shatters everyone but opens up the family to a bizarre web of lies and deceit by people with sinister plans and personal grudges. The serial has a stellar cast comprising the industry’s finest artists Sawera Nadeem, Shahood Alvi, Sumbul Iqbal, Shehzad Sheikh, Saboor Aly, Ali Abbas, Raza Talish, Kashif Mehmood, Salma Hassan, Noor Ul Hassan, Shehzeen Rahat and others. The serial will be aired every Monday at 8 pm on HUM TV. 

