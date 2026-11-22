Gaza Aid Workers killed in an Israeli strike on a food delivery vehicle in Gaza City.

The group urges ceasefire mediators to press Israel to honour the truce and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Hamas has called for an urgent meeting of ceasefire mediators and guarantors after an Israeli strike killed three soup kitchen workers delivering food to displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The group urged mediators to pressure Israel to honour its ceasefire commitments and protect civilians and humanitarian workers. It also demanded unrestricted entry of food and essential supplies into Gaza.

Hamas accused Israel of targeting relief operations and using hunger and humanitarian assistance to pressure Palestinians. The group called on international mediators to take practical steps instead of issuing condemnations alone.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the strike hit a food delivery vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, southwestern Gaza City. The attack also wounded several people.

The latest incident follows Hamas’s appeal to mediators on Friday. The group sought intervention after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,662 Palestinians and injured another 6,007 since the agreement took effect in October 2025. The ministry released these figures as of Thursday.

Trump Shares Democratic Senator-Elect’s ‘TrumpCare’ Universal Healthcare Proposal

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in October 2023. Since then, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, according to the figures cited in the report. Women and children account for most of the casualties.

The conflict has also devastated Gaza’s infrastructure. Reports estimate that the destruction has affected approximately 90 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Follow THE AZB