KARACHI: China and Pakistan marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations at a seminar held on Tuesday at the Consulate General of China in Karachi.

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H.E. Mr. Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, hosted the event. The seminar highlighted decades of diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

Event marks 75-year milestone

Officials from both sides attended the seminar to reflect on the long-standing partnership. They reviewed key milestones in diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.

In addition, participants discussed the importance of continued engagement in regional development and mutual support.

Focus on bilateral relations

Speakers emphasized the historical foundation of China-Pakistan relations. They also highlighted cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

Moreover, attendees noted the role of ongoing collaboration in strengthening regional stability and connectivity.

Consulate hosts commemorative gathering

The Consulate General of China in Karachi organized the seminar as part of commemorative events marking the diplomatic anniversary.

Furthermore, the gathering reinforced commitments to deepen bilateral ties in the coming years.