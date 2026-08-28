Sonal Dinusha celebrates his unbeaten century that rescued Sri Lanka against India.

The young all-rounder completed his second century of the match to rescue Sri Lanka after India appeared on course for a series-clinching win.

Sri Lanka cricket produced a remarkable fightback on Thursday as Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 denied India victory in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 429-9 during the final session, leaving India with insufficient time to force a result. The teams shook hands with 15 mandatory overs still remaining.

India, who won the opening Test, took the two-match series 1-0. But their hopes of completing a clean sweep disappeared after an extraordinary final-day resistance led by Dinusha.

The 25-year-old resumed the day unbeaten on seven, with Sri Lanka on 229-6 and holding only a 16-run lead. With four wickets remaining, the hosts appeared vulnerable to India’s attack.

Instead, Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha transformed the match.

The pair added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, frustrating India’s bowlers throughout the morning session and pushing Sri Lanka’s lead beyond reach.

Nuwantha was eventually dismissed shortly after lunch, caught at second slip off the bowling of left-arm spinner Manav Suthar for 46. Prabath Jayasuriya followed soon afterwards, falling to Ravindra Jadeja for two.

Dinusha was then left with the tail but continued to bat with remarkable composure.

Lahiru Kumara provided valuable support, surviving 90 deliveries for his 12 runs while Dinusha controlled the scoring. The left-hander repeatedly used well-timed sweeps against India’s spinners and defended confidently when required.

Dinusha makes history

Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 was his second century of the match after he scored 103 in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

The performance also marked his third century in four Test innings and made him only the eighth Sri Lankan batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test.

His contribution earned him the player-of-the-match award after he finished the series with 420 runs.

“When the team is down, I wanted to get runs for the team,” Dinusha said. “Getting runs against India is a pleasure as a player.”

The innings also came in only his fifth Test, making the achievement particularly significant for the emerging Sri Lankan cricketer.

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India had looked set for victory

India appeared firmly in control after declaring their first innings at 503-9.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290, giving India a 213-run advantage. Debutant spinner Saransh Jain took the final two wickets, prompting India captain Shubman Gill to enforce the follow-on.

Sri Lanka’s second innings began badly as both openers departed early.

But Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis launched an aggressive response, adding 115 for the third wicket.

Sooriyabandara, who had scored 80 in the first innings, made 92, while Mendis contributed 55. Their partnership briefly shifted momentum towards Sri Lanka as the hosts began attacking India’s spinners.

Mendis eventually fell while attempting to attack Mohammed Siraj. He top-edged a short delivery, with Gill running back from square leg to complete an impressive catch.

India then appeared to regain control when three Sri Lankan wickets fell for only nine runs.

Sooriyabandara was denied a maiden Test century when he charged Suthar at a wide delivery and missed. Rishabh Pant completed the stumping, removing a batter who had looked capable of taking Sri Lanka towards safety.

Rain then interrupted play, and Sri Lanka ended the fourth day at 229-6.

India needed only four wickets on the final morning.

A rescue act against India

Dinusha, however, refused to give India the opening they needed.

Gill constantly changed his field and rotated his bowlers, but the Sri Lankan left-hander remained composed throughout the extended final-day resistance.

India’s bowlers had spent long periods on the field after Sri Lanka were forced to follow on, but they could not break the final partnership.

Gill admitted his team had exhausted every option.

“I don’t think we could have done anything differently,” he said. “We fielded for about 250 overs, for three days consecutively, and we did everything we could, but they played really well.”

He also praised Sri Lanka’s response, calling their fightback “tremendous to see”.

Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten described Dinusha’s performance as one of the country’s greatest match-saving innings.

“He is a smart cricketer,” Kirsten said. “This innings today would go down in history in Sri Lankan cricket as one of the greatest match-saving knocks.”

India take series 1-0

The result means India leave Colombo with a 1-0 series victory but without the clean sweep they had been targeting.

India’s Devdutt Padikkal was named player of the series after scoring 328 runs, including centuries in both Tests.

The result also leaves India fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sixth.

For Sri Lanka, the draw was a significant statement of resilience. After appearing to be heading towards a heavy defeat, Dinusha and the lower order turned the final day into one of the most memorable rescue acts of the series.

Result: Match drawn

Series: India won the two-match series 1-0

Player of the Match: Sonal Dinusha

Player of the Series: Devdutt Padikkal

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