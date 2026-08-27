August 28, 2026

Sindh Police Backs Young Champions With MoU for Girls’ Volleyball Team

Web Desk August 28, 2026

DIG Traffic Syed Peer Muhammad Shah joins sports initiative as Sindh Police Sports Board and Empower Sports Academy support Under-19 female athletes.

Syed Peer Muhammad Shah at Sindh Police girls volleyball MoU ceremony

DIG Traffic Syed Peer Muhammad Shah attends the MoU ceremony supporting young Sindh Police volleyball players.

KARACHI: The Sindh Police Sports Board has joined hands with Empower Sports Academy to support its Under-19 Girls’ Volleyball Team.

DIG Traffic Syed Peer Muhammad Shah attended the MoU signing ceremony. The initiative aims to help young athletes develop their skills and pursue competitive volleyball.

The team includes daughters, siblings and relatives of serving and martyred Sindh Police personnel.

New Support for Young Athletes

The partnership will provide greater opportunities for the players to develop their sporting abilities.

It also aims to promote discipline, teamwork and confidence among young athletes.

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The organisers expressed hope that the players will represent the Sindh Police family with pride and determination.

Moreover, the initiative highlights the growing importance of sports in empowering young women and encouraging them to compete at higher levels.

Officials Attend MoU Ceremony

Junaid Qureshi, Khushbakht Shujaat, Apa Sultana Siddiqui, Taimur Siddiqui, Saeed Arain and Kashif Khan attended the ceremony.

Other guests and representatives also joined the event.

The participants congratulated the young players and wished them success in their upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, the partnership between the Sindh Police Sports Board and Empower Sports Academy aims to create a stronger pathway for young volleyball talent.

The organisers said they want the players to compete with passion, confidence and determination.

As a result, the initiative could give more young athletes from police families the chance to pursue their sporting ambitions.

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