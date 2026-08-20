T?KA and FAO Explore Cooperation to Support Pakistan’s Tea Sector

T?KA and FAO discuss cooperation to support Pakistan’s tea sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

T?KA has welcomed the FAO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to its office for discussions on potential areas of cooperation.

The FAO delegation was led by KP Programme Coordinator Ms Kiyal Akmatbek. The meeting focused on opportunities for collaboration between T?KA and FAO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A key part of the discussion was Pakistan’s tea sector. The participants explored ways to support its future development through greater cooperation.

Focus on Pakistan’s Tea Sector

The meeting highlighted the potential for stronger support for Pakistan’s tea production. The participants discussed possible areas where joint efforts could benefit the sector.

Tea production remains an important area of agricultural development in parts of Pakistan. Greater technical cooperation could help explore new approaches to production and sector development.

The discussions also looked at Türkiye’s experience in tea cultivation. Turkish expertise could provide useful insights for future cooperation in Pakistan.

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Türkiye’s Experience Could Support Future Cooperation

Türkiye has developed significant experience in tea production. The meeting explored how this knowledge could contribute to potential initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The exchange also created an opportunity to identify areas for technical cooperation. Future collaboration could focus on knowledge sharing and agricultural development.

Both sides discussed the importance of building practical areas of cooperation. The talks could help establish further engagement between T?KA and FAO in the province.

Cooperation Could Benefit Agricultural Development

The meeting reflects broader efforts to explore international cooperation in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has potential for agricultural development in suitable areas. Cooperation with international organizations can help explore new opportunities for farmers and local communities.

The discussions between T?KA and FAO mark an initial step towards identifying areas of mutual cooperation. Tea production and Türkiye’s experience are expected to remain important areas for future engagement.

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