Youth Programme Eyes Digital Opportunities for Pakistani Youth

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan met Ms Nirmeen Tariq, Founder of Daaman International.

The meeting focused on expanding opportunities for young Pakistanis. Discussions covered digital platforms, skills development and innovation.

The two sides also discussed emerging opportunities in the digital economy. They explored ways to help young people engage with these opportunities.

Focus on Digital Skills

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of digital skills for young Pakistanis.

Technology is creating new opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship. It is also changing how young people learn and build careers.

The discussion focused on improving access to digital platforms. It also explored ways to develop practical skills among young people.

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Such initiatives can help youth prepare for a changing job market. They can also support young entrepreneurs and digital professionals.

Encouraging Innovation Among Youth

Innovation was another key focus of the discussion.

The participants explored ways to encourage young Pakistanis to develop new ideas. They also discussed opportunities for youth to participate in technology-driven initiatives.

Greater access to digital tools can help young people turn ideas into projects. It can also create new pathways for entrepreneurship and professional development.

Expanding Digital Economy Opportunities

The meeting highlighted the need for stronger youth engagement with the digital economy.

Pakistan has a large young population with growing access to technology. Digital skills can help connect this workforce with emerging economic opportunities.

The discussion also focused on creating meaningful platforms for youth participation. Such platforms can support learning, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The engagement between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Daaman International reflects growing attention to digital youth development.

The participants emphasized the importance of preparing young Pakistanis for future opportunities. They also discussed the role of skills and innovation in supporting the country’s digital economy.

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