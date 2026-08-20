Charity Can Earn Respect in This World and the Hereafter, Says DIG Training Faizullah Korejo

DIG Training Faizullah Korejo has said that humanitarian and welfare work can help people earn respect and lasting recognition in both this world and the hereafter.

He made the remarks while addressing an event organized by the Defence Clifton Residency Social Welfare Association at the residence of businessman Danish Aman. Korejo praised Danish Aman and his team for their continued welfare activities.

The event brought together community leaders, welfare workers and other prominent figures. Donations were also collected during the gathering, with attendees contributing millions of rupees for welfare activities.

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Korejo said he had established a library in a village in Badin with the support of Danish Aman. The facility helps children from the area with their education and provides them with guidance.

He said more than 15 young people had so far secured jobs in different fields after receiving support and guidance.

Korejo also praised philanthropist Zafar Malik for building 450 homes for deserving families. He expressed hope that Malik would extend similar support by constructing 15 houses in his village.

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He also highlighted the work of the Shahid Afridi Foundation. According to Korejo, the foundation is helping address problems faced by communities through various welfare initiatives.

Speakers Call for Greater Support for Needy Families

Religious scholar Maulana Ishtiaq delivered a lecture on divine guidance and teachings from the Holy Quran.

He urged people to avoid seeking false fame and instead use their wealth to help those in need. He stressed the importance of charity and Zakat and said deserving people should not be ignored.

Retired Brigadier Shahab Qamar also emphasized the importance of fulfilling the rights of other people. He said society should pay greater attention to charity and welfare activities.

Rescue 1122 Chief Operating Officer Dr Abid Sheikh said people should do as much good as possible. He said Allah chooses people to serve others and help communities.

Community Welfare Initiatives Gain Support

Vice Chairman of the Defence Clifton Cantonment Board Najeeb Wali said he had been involved in public service for around 40 years.

He said his doors had always remained open to people seeking assistance. He added that around 60 tandoors in his area were providing support to needy families.

Mueez Shah said the tandoor programme was launched with support from philanthropists. He said the number of participating tandoors had increased rapidly.

He added that funds received through the programme are spent on helping people in need. The initiative also supports the education of children at good schools.

Speakers praised Danish Aman for bringing people together and connecting philanthropists with welfare initiatives.

Donations Collected for Welfare Activities

The gathering also featured contributions from attendees, who donated millions of rupees to support welfare work.

Shields were presented to DIG Training Faizullah Korejo and other individuals in recognition of their services and contributions.

The event concluded with calls for continued community support, charity and assistance for deserving families. Speakers emphasized that collective welfare efforts can help improve the lives of people facing financial and social difficulties.

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