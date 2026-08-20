Sindhi Theatre Festival 2026 Opens in Karachi With Eight Plays

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi opens the Sindhi Theatre Festival 2026 with eight Sindhi plays.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched the Sindhi Theatre Festival 2026, titled “Was Dhaari”, with a grand opening ceremony.

Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah attended the ceremony as the chief guest. President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah also joined the event.

The opening attracted theatre directors, artists and a large number of theatre lovers.

The festival aims to promote the Sindhi language and cultural heritage. It also gives artists an opportunity to present their work and develop their skills.

Sindhi plays will run at 8pm daily during the festival. Eight productions are scheduled for the event.

The lineup includes “Tick Tick”, “Goongi”, “Wayoon Battal”, “Wann’ Wajae Chhadyae”, “Tirkini Daakan”, “Bhaley”, “Art” and “A Dice”.

All performances will take place at Auditorium II of the Arts Council Karachi. The organizers have kept admission free for the public.

Sindhi Theatre Opens Doors for Young Artists

Speaking at the ceremony, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said theatre offers valuable opportunities for young people interested in film careers.

He said aspiring actors can gain practical experience through theatre. The stage also helps performers understand acting techniques and improve their craft.

The minister praised artists from Sindh for their growing presence in Pakistan and abroad.

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He described their success as a source of pride for the province. Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan were among the leading names he mentioned.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah said their names had again been recommended for the Sitara-i-Imtiaz this year. He expressed disappointment that the federal government had once again overlooked the recommendation.

The minister called for greater federal recognition of leading artists from Sindh.

Sindhi Artists Gain International Recognition

According to Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Sindhi dramas and artists enjoy audiences in Pakistan, India and Gulf countries.

He praised the Arts Council Karachi for organizing cultural activities throughout the year. The minister also highlighted the institution’s World Culture Festival.

Sindh, he said, has long represented love, peace and brotherhood. He linked these values to the province’s Sufi traditions.

The minister also referred to the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He said the poet promoted messages of humanity, peace, love and respect for women.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah encouraged young people to take a greater interest in theatre. He urged them to watch plays and learn from experienced directors.

Many young performers working in theatre today, he added, could become successful film actors in the future.

Arts Council Expands Sindhi Theatre Programme

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the Arts Council organizes more than 300 Sindhi-language events each year.

He noted that Sindhi theatre still has room to grow compared with Urdu theatre.

The Arts Council has already taken its Sindhi theatre festivals to several cities. These include Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Naushahro Feroze.

Eight plays will feature in the current Karachi festival. Shah said the participating artists also enjoy strong popularity on social media.

Several performers have millions of followers, he added.

The festival will take a break on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. Performances will continue on the remaining days.

Shah said the programme would offer entertainment and recreation for theatre lovers. It would also give audiences a chance to experience quality Sindhi productions.

“Tik Tik” Receives Strong Audience Response

The first day featured “Tik Tik”, which drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The auditorium remained packed with theatre lovers. Khalid Bhutto wrote the play, while Haider Qadri directed it.

Paras Masroor and Haider Qadri delivered notable performances. Their acting received widespread appreciation from the audience.

The story centres on a doctor who develops a poison that laboratories cannot detect.

A wealthy businessman approaches him with a request. He wants to obtain the poison to kill his wife.

The businessman offers the doctor a large sum of money. Before agreeing, the doctor asks him why he wants to commit the murder.

The businessman makes several accusations against his wife. He then explains his reasons for wanting her dead.

The doctor serves him tea during their conversation. He later tells the businessman that the tea contains the deadly poison.

He warns him that only three hours remain before death.

Fear quickly changes the businessman’s outlook. He starts reflecting on his wife, children and personal relationships.

The businessman decides to ask his wife for forgiveness. He also advises his children to avoid deception and negative thinking.

He urges them to value their relationships and maintain good character.

After three hours, the doctor reveals the truth. The tea contained no poison.

Instead, the doctor had used what he called a “psychological poison”.

The fear of death forces the businessman to reconsider his priorities. He finally understands the value of life and family.

The play carries a message about wealth and human relationships. Money cannot buy life.

It encourages people to choose honesty, love and good character. The story also warns against harming others and ignoring the value of relationships.

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