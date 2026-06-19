Karachi (Showbiz Reporter) – Theatre production “Kunwari Maa” has been praised for transforming the stage into a reflection of society, with its emotional storytelling and strong performances earning widespread appreciation in Karachi. The production was staged at the Arts Council Open Air Theatre and received a strong response from audiences across both nights.

Guest of Honor Syed Rehan Ahmed, representing Ease Gate Builders & Developers, said the play demonstrated that theatre is not only a form of entertainment but also a medium that exposes pressing social realities. He noted that the story highlighted the suffering of orphaned children and the shared responsibility of society in addressing their deprivation.

The production, written, directed, and produced by Nasir Khan, has been described as a continuation of his reformist creative vision. He has previously delivered multiple stage successes, and this latest work further strengthened his reputation in theatre circles.

Strong audience engagement was reported throughout the performance, and emotional scenes prompted visible reactions from viewers. Applause filled the theatre at the conclusion, while several attendees were reportedly moved by the storyline’s impact.

Performances by Shanzay and Irma Ahmed were widely appreciated for their emotional depth, while Shakeel Shah and Kamal Idrees provided balance through comedic relief. Supporting cast members, including Shahbaz Sanam, Zohaib Sanam, Tahira Khan, Abdullah Lala, and Nadeem, also contributed to the production’s overall impact.

Technical execution remained intentionally simple, allowing dialogue and performance to carry the narrative. The production team emphasized substance over visual spectacle, and this approach was credited with keeping the audience engaged.

The play was supported by several members of the organizing team, including Hameed Rathore, Shoaib Hokla, Zubair Hashmi, Aamir Hokla, Younus Memon, and Hussain Sachwani, whose coordination helped ensure its success.

Nasir Khan’s Kunwari Maa was ultimately recognized as a socially conscious theatre piece, reinforcing the idea that strong storytelling and committed performances can leave a lasting impression without elaborate production design.