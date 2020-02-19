The Bank of Punjab
The Bank of Punjab, Honda Atlas Cars & Atlas Insurance Sign MoU

LAHORE – The Bank of Punja, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd, and Atlas Insurance Ltd synchronized forces in providing best in class leasing solution to its customers. A signing ceremony was held on 14th February 2020 at BOP Office Tricon Corporate Centre, Lahore.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Sulman A. Shah Head Retail Finance Division & Rural Credit from Bank of Punjab, Mr. Amir Nazir General Manager from Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd and Mr. Muhammad Saeed Head Claims and Insurance from Atlas Insurance Ltd.

Mr. Asif Riaz Group Head Retail Lending and Ms. Aalya, Head of Corporate Communication from The BOP also graced the occasion.

