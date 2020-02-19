EBM Continues to Lead the Way in the International Market

KARACHI – Following the recent launch of their new corporate brand identity, EBM participated in the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition held in Dubai. The overall response received from the buyers present at the exhibition has helped create multiple opportunities for EBM to expand their reach across international markets.

In recent months, EBM has focused on enhancing its operational capabilities in order to be able to meet the increased level of international demand. With a reach that already spans to many major countries around the world, EBM hopes to further expand its consumer network to include other countries as well.

While speaking on the subject, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, CEO of EBM, said, ‘We have taken the ownership as well as the responsibility to provide wholesome and nourishing food-between-meals to our consumers. With ever increasing levels of demand, EBM has kept innovation, research and development at the core of its production process. Through our market-research, we have observed the evolving needs of our consumers, both at home and abroad, and have been able to fulfill the needs of those looking for high quality innovative offerings including ethnic varieties.’

Shahzain Munir, Director Business Development further added, ‘The response from this year’s fair has been overwhelming for our organization. We will continue to break barriers to enter into new markets and adopt cutting edge technologies for efficient operations. International markets are and continue to remain our primary focus for business growth. We are determined to continue contributing to the national exchequer by increasing the export of our products.’

With a legacy of over 50 years, as a leading food company from Pakistan, and an example of flourishing entrepreneurship, EBM firmly believes that success and growth are achieved only through consistently striving for excellence. EBM’s commitment to remain abreast of global trends, while staying true to its roots, has enabled the company to satiate the needs of local and international consumers belonging to diverse markets.

About EBM:

EBM has been baking nutritious delights for Pakistani consumers under the brand name Peek Freans since 1966. As one of the pioneers of the industry as well as a dominating market leader, EBM continues to innovate on each of the three fronts: product, quality, and communication.



Like this: Like Loading...