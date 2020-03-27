Tecno Partners Tiktok for #Camonshow Challenge

TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand in Pakistan has collaborated with TikTok for it’s most interesting “Camon Show”challange from 26th March – 4th April. Launched by ever talented Mehwish Hayat, #Camonshow challenge aims to encourage millennials to showcase their acting talent and & there is chance for them to win FREE CAMON 15.

Prominent Tiktokers of Pakistan including Areeka Haq, Roamisa, Malik Usman, Fashion Icon Dolly, Kanwal Aftab, Haris Ali and many others have also participated in the challenge.

Mr Creek Ma, General Manager for Tecno Mobile Pakistan said,

“Tiktok has taken over the millennials and craze is growing bigger in Pakistan. It’s a highly engaging and fun platform that challenges us creatively. We have received phenomenal response and we are very happy that this association will help us to provide our audience an opportunity to participate in innovative experiences while enjoying and having fun with their favourite phone.”

To participate in this challenge is very simple, just follow 4 simple steps:

1. Open Tiktok App, Go to Discover Page and Click #CAMONshow Trending Hashtag

2. Open Official Video of this challenge and click on “CAMONshow” to Use this Sound

3. Mimic or Act on the “CAMONshow” soundtrack.

4. Upload video on Tiktok with hashtag “#CAMONshow”

3 Participants with maximum video likes would get a chance to win FREE Camon 15.

Camon 15 was launched on 24th march in first ever Live Broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels. Camon 15 is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and advanced specs includes TAVIOS artificial technology.

Camon 15, is giving all of its fans a chance to make the best out of this quarantine lapse. TECNO, hopes to reach out to a young and experimental audience on an inventive level.

Tags: Camon 15, Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Camon Show Challenge, Tiktok, Camon 15 Pro, Camonshow

About TECNO MobileEstablished in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com/pk/

Like this: Like Loading...