Medical equipment provided by China to strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to handle coronavirus: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to handle coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad, he conveyed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador underlined that the Chinese government and leadership is firmly committed to support Pakistan in combating COVID-19 as the highest priority.



