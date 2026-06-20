The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) participated in the 1st Entrepreneurship Day organised by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CENTIN) at the University of Management and Technology (University of Management and Technology), Lahore, bringing together students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

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The event featured startup pitches, panel discussions and networking sessions focused on entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and innovation-led growth. It provided young entrepreneurs with a platform to present ideas and engage with industry experts.

Speaking at the event, TDAP Director General and Head of Services Division Ms Rafia Syed said Pakistan’s export growth will not depend on technology alone. She stressed that artificial intelligence must be integrated across traditional and export-oriented sectors.

She added that AI-enabled solutions in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, tourism, healthcare and business services can improve productivity and strengthen competitiveness. This, she said, would ultimately support export growth.

The engagement also reflected ongoing collaboration between TDAP and UMT under a Memorandum of Understanding. The partnership aims to provide students with industry exposure and networking opportunities.

TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening industry-academia linkages. It also highlighted support for innovation-driven enterprises and emerging technologies.