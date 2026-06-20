A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held at Parliament House in Islamabad, bringing together senior lawmakers and officials to review key fiscal matters.

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The session was attended by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Dr Bilal Kayani, and Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, along with other parliamentarians from multiple political parties.

The meeting was chaired by MNA Naveed Qamar, who led discussions on finance and revenue-related issues. Officials from relevant departments, including senior representatives of the National Telecom Corporation, also attended the session.

Lawmakers reviewed ongoing fiscal policies and administrative matters linked to the national budget and revenue framework. The committee discussed coordination between institutions to improve financial governance.

Participants exchanged views on economic stability and budget implementation. The meeting concluded with a focus on continued oversight of financial matters in the coming sessions.